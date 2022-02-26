Henrico police look into shooting that left juvenile injured
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are looking for the person responsible for shooting a juvenile early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Spring Road and West Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
When they arrived, a child was found with a gunshot wound.
They were transported to the hospital and expected to be okay.
Anyone with any information can call Henrico police or Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
