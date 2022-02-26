Henrico police look into shooting that left juvenile injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are looking for the person responsible for shooting a juvenile early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Spring Road and West Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.

When they arrived, a child was found with a gunshot wound.

They were transported to the hospital and expected to be okay.

Anyone with any information can call Henrico police or Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.