Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in Culpeper and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation released the Warbird Showcase 2022 tour schedule. Multiple dates include different stops in Virginia.

World War II aircraft will be flying at 12 cities in six different states as a tribute to the thousands of people who built, serviced and flew them at the time. Attendees will even be able to ride in the exact same seats as those who operated the planes over 80 years ago.

The warbirds on tour are restored like-new, they include a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a 1945 North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tailed bomber Panchito, a 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel and a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit biplane.

The scheduled warbirds will be at each event depending on pilot and aircraft availability, maintenance, weather and enough advance flight sales.

Along with aircraft rides, the showcase will also host new event programs including a chance to meet the Capital Wing members and pilots at the Culpeper Regional Airport Saturday, April 23.

1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman (John Lackey: Capital Wing)

The showcase has dates in Richmond, Leesburg, Culpeper and Warrenton.

For the full tour schedule and advanced tickets for any warbird, visit their website. Flight seats unavailable online will be sold on-site at the Warbird Showcase. Rides range in price from $105 to $1,300.

