Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia

North American B-25 Panchito
North American B-25 Panchito(Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in Culpeper and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation released the Warbird Showcase 2022 tour schedule. Multiple dates include different stops in Virginia.

World War II aircraft will be flying at 12 cities in six different states as a tribute to the thousands of people who built, serviced and flew them at the time. Attendees will even be able to ride in the exact same seats as those who operated the planes over 80 years ago.

The warbirds on tour are restored like-new, they include a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a 1945 North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tailed bomber Panchito, a 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel and a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit biplane.

The scheduled warbirds will be at each event depending on pilot and aircraft availability, maintenance, weather and enough advance flight sales.

Along with aircraft rides, the showcase will also host new event programs including a chance to meet the Capital Wing members and pilots at the Culpeper Regional Airport Saturday, April 23.

1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman
1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman(John Lackey: Capital Wing)

The showcase has dates in Richmond, Leesburg, Culpeper and Warrenton.

For the full tour schedule and advanced tickets for any warbird, visit their website. Flight seats unavailable online will be sold on-site at the Warbird Showcase. Rides range in price from $105 to $1,300.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy
A vigil will be held in Prince George County for a 5-year-old girl killed in an off-road...
‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired
The incident happened Friday.
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health doctors weigh in on future of pandemic
The group marched from Fox Elementary down to Monroe Park.
Families march in Richmond demanding legislators fund safer schools
Almost all of the books that went up in flames at William F. Fox Elementary will be replaced.
‘We’re seeing a lot of love for the school’: Fox Elementary PTA receives thousands of books from drive
Parents are asking legislators to put more money into schools before they adjourn next month.
Richmond parents demand funding for safer Virginia school buildings
A drive-thru book drive at First Baptist Church along Monument Avenue Saturday, almost all of...
Fox Elementary PTA hosts book drive to help teachers rebuild their classroom libraries