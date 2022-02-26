Forecast: Cool next couple days, then above average mid-week
Mainly dry next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay near or below average the next couple of days, but a warmup arrives by mid-week as we stay dry for much of the next 7 days.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Few showers possible during the morning, mainly south of I-64. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
