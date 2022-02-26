Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a person suspected of firing shots during a domestic dispute.

Police responded in Chester on Belspring Road around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, when a man shot several rounds from a gun while inside a car.

He did not damage any property or injure anyone.

No information about the suspect has been released yet.

This is a developing story.

