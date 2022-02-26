Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Censured Virginia senator says AG’s office took her election fraud claims ‘very seriously’

‘They’re very interested,’ says Sen. Amanda Chase
‘They’re very interested,’ says Sen. Amanda Chase(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury and Graham Moomaw
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fifteen months after the 2020 election, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is taking her still-unproven claims of election fraud to the office of new Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican with the power to pursue alleged violations of election law.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Chase published photos of what she said was a meeting with the attorney general’s office to discuss “gross election irregularities.”

In an interview Wednesday night, Chase, who was censured by the state Senate last year for repeating baseless election conspiracy theories and expressing support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, called the meeting “very productive.”

“I would say it was very eye-opening to the people that were in the room,” Chase said. “I think they took it very seriously. They’re very interested.”

The attorney general’s office did not give a direct answer when asked if any action would be taken in response to Chase’s information.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy
A vigil will be held in Prince George County for a 5-year-old girl killed in an off-road...
‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
North American B-25 Panchito
Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia
Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired
The incident happened Friday.
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health doctors weigh in on future of pandemic
The group marched from Fox Elementary down to Monroe Park.
Families march in Richmond demanding legislators fund safer schools
Almost all of the books that went up in flames at William F. Fox Elementary will be replaced.
‘We’re seeing a lot of love for the school’: Fox Elementary PTA receives thousands of books from drive
Parents are asking legislators to put more money into schools before they adjourn next month.
Richmond parents demand funding for safer Virginia school buildings
A drive-thru book drive at First Baptist Church along Monument Avenue Saturday, almost all of...
Fox Elementary PTA hosts book drive to help teachers rebuild their classroom libraries