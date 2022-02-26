British actor David Payne stars in CHURCHILL at Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Critically acclaimed actor David Payne brings one of history’s most notorious figures to life in a weekend run of CHURCHILL.

Sir Winston Churchill has just been unexpectedly awarded honorary U.S. citizenship by President John F. Kennedy. The American-Oxford Society has asked the former Prime Minister to discuss what this honor means to him.

In this one-man show, Payne as Winston Churchill discusses his time during the Boer War, his constant battles with British politicians, his relationship with America and American presidents. But most telling of all, he provides the audience with intimate details of the two special women in his life—his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

CHURCHILL performances will be held at the Gottwald Playhouse on 600 E Grace St at Dominion Energy Center Saturday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $55, available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 804-814-3849 or at the box office on 6 N. Laurel Street.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.