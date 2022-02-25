VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they charged an orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 at Michael B. O’Brien’s home in Spotsylvania County.

O’Brien, 66, was then taken into custody without incident.

Police said the charge stems from an investigation with the FBI that started in Jan. 2022.

“The investigation resulted from allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region,” VSP said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 888-300-0156 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

