Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they charged an orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 at Michael B. O’Brien’s home in Spotsylvania County.

O’Brien, 66, was then taken into custody without incident.

Police said the charge stems from an investigation with the FBI that started in Jan. 2022.

“The investigation resulted from allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region,” VSP said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 888-300-0156 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A vigil will be held in Prince George County for a 5-year-old girl killed in an off-road...
‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
North American B-25 Panchito
Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia
Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired
The incident happened Friday.
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

Hopewell seventh grade life science students making a flow diagram of the James River food web.
Hopewell public schools make PSAs to bring awareness to James River watershed
File Image
ABC pulls Russian liquor in solidarity with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Better Business Bureau warns high school parents of SAT prep scams
UVA Health
UVA Health doctors weigh in on future of pandemic
The group marched from Fox Elementary down to Monroe Park.
Families march in Richmond demanding legislators fund safer schools