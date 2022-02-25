VDOT: Lanes on I-95 South in Hanover closed for emergency repairs

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the right and center lanes of I-95 South in Hanover on Friday.

The lane closures were between Lewistown Road (mile marker 89) and E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92) for emergency pavement repairs.

VDOT said the repairs were expected to continue through Friday evening rush hour and could cause significant backups on the I-95 South.

Drivers heading south towards Richmond were encouraged to use Route 1 and Route 301 as alternate routes until further notice to avoid delays.

All lanes have since reopened.

