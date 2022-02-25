Healthcare Pros
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

The incident happened Friday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to an incident at a 7-Eleven in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene along North Ridge Road for a call that came in originally as a possible robbery. Detectives have said that a robbery did not occur.

Police said a man was detained and that the situation is under investigation.

Officials said no weapons were involved, and there were no injuries.

Residents and businesses can resume normal activities, police said.

