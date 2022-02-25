Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to an incident at a 7-Eleven in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene along North Ridge Road for a call that came in originally as a possible robbery. Detectives have said that a robbery did not occur.

Police said a man was detained and that the situation is under investigation.

Officials said no weapons were involved, and there were no injuries.

Residents and businesses can resume normal activities, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.