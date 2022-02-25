Forecast: Cooler again this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

Friday Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Few showers possible during the morning, mainly south of I-64. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high near 60.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.