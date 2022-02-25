Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cooler again this weekend

Few showers possible south of I-64 Sunday morning
By Megan Wise
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

Friday Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Few showers possible during the morning, mainly south of I-64. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high near 60.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

