Forecast: Cooler again this weekend
Few showers possible south of I-64 Sunday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler temperatures return for the weekend.
Friday Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 30.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Few showers possible during the morning, mainly south of I-64. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high near 60.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
