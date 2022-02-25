An Afghan family reunites after months of separation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Mushwani family came to America as Afghan refugees in August, 2021.

Half of the family found housing in Massachusetts and the other half in Charlottesville. After fleeing war, this was a difficult and painful sacrifice for a safer life.

Sied Mohammad Mushwani raised Gul Mohammad Mushwani like a son, even though they are brothers after the loss of their father.

“I’ve never been separated this long from my brother,” Sied Mohammad Mushwani said.

The family reunited at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport February 25, 2022. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville non-profit connected them with housing, despite no rental or credit history.

“I missed my brother and my family. I’m feeling happy because there is a presence of Afghan families in Charlottesville and it’s an inclusive place,” Gul Mohammad Mushwani said.

The Mohammad Mushwani family will all be living in Charlottesville, together again.

