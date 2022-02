RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections has released a plan to resume in-person visitations.

We are happy to announce that in-person visitation will resume for VADOC facilities the weekend of March 5-6, 2022.



Those preapproved for visitation may log in to schedule a visit starting this Saturday, February 26. — VADOC (@VADOC) February 23, 2022

Those visitations are expected to restart the weekend of March 5.

People who are pre-approved can log in to schedule a visit starting Saturday.

