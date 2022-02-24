Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, cold and rainy today

Temperatures jump back up for Friday afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After three straight springlike afternoons, it’s back to winter with light rain and COLD conditions.

Thursday: Cold with Rain likely. Most rain falls in the afternoon with 1/4 inch or less expected. Temperatures steady in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Few showers during the morning then turning partly sunny, breezy and warm during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Robert Carter III
‘He had a heart for mankind’: Virginia’s Robert Carter III and his “Deed of Gift” freed more than 500 enslaved people
Latina and Lavasia Townes
Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Forecast: Chilly rain likely Thursday
Forecast: Chilly rain likely Thursday
Forecast: Chilly rain likely Thursday
Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain, then a dry and near-record warm afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain, then a dry and near-record warm afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain, then a dry and near-record warm afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain, then a dry and near-record warm afternoon