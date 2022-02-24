Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, cold and rainy today
Temperatures jump back up for Friday afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After three straight springlike afternoons, it’s back to winter with light rain and COLD conditions.
Thursday: Cold with Rain likely. Most rain falls in the afternoon with 1/4 inch or less expected. Temperatures steady in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Friday: Few showers during the morning then turning partly sunny, breezy and warm during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.