Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, cold and rainy today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After three straight springlike afternoons, it’s back to winter with light rain and COLD conditions.

Thursday: Cold with Rain likely. Most rain falls in the afternoon with 1/4 inch or less expected. Temperatures steady in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Few showers during the morning then turning partly sunny, breezy and warm during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

