Richmond’s Mayor blasts school board over budget deadline issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s School Board is set to miss a deadline to get its budget to city hall causing concerns.

“I feel like they can give a whole lot more than what they’re giving right now,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Thursday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney put the city’s school board on blast for missing Friday’s budget deadline.

“How can the school board be a role model for our students when they can’t submit their work on time,” said Mayor Stoney.

The mayor’s comments came during his weekly briefing and with the clock ticking.

Superintendent Jason Kamras’ $554 million dollar combined budget includes a 5% pay increase for employees. Kamras is also asking city hall for about $22 million in new funding to help offset a $7 million dollar deficit, due to reduced state funding.

“We’ve got to have some sort of evidence some ideas of what the money’s going to go for, go to. And we’ve not been given any sort of indication as of yet,” said Mayor Stoney.

But this week, the school board rejected the proposed budget on a split vote. One board member is firing back at the mayor’s comments.

In a statement, Jonathan Young said, “Of everyone in Richmond, perhaps the Mayor more than most because of his obligation to present a balanced budget that addresses all of the competing needs in town, Mr. Stoney should appreciate that there are members of the School Board working diligently around the clock to reduce the ask of the taxpayers. The truth is that the Superintendent’s proposed budget including a $22 million year over year increase from City taxpayers cannot be justified given receipt of millions in dollars from the Federal government. Our per capita student expenditure if the Superintendent’s budget had passed would have amounted to nearly $21,000 a year. This School Board member will not agree to an irresponsible ask of the taxpayers nor will my colleagues who voted down the Superintendent’s budget acquiesce to a request to rubber stamp a $554.4 million proposal.”

Meanwhile, the mayor is vowing to make something work for the sake of students.

“I’m not going to let this dysfunction jeopardize our obligation to put our kids first,” said Mayor Stoney.

The school board will meet again on Monday in an emergency session to hash out the budget. The mayor makes his budget presentation next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.