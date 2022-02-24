Police sought vehicle in shooting death of 17-year-old last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been used in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old last week.

Detectives say they are searching for a Toyota Avalon, greenish-blue in color, believed to be a late 90s to early 2000s model year. The vehicle has a sunroof and chrome wheels.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road for the report of a person down at 4:40 p.m. last Thursday. Once on scene, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

