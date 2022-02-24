News to Know for Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine; Virginia lawmakers respond; Invasion impacts gas prices

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in the eastern part of Ukraine. Calls for peace have gone unanswered. Let’s get into this breaking news and our other top headlines.

Russia Invades Ukraine

A full-scale Russian invasion into Ukraine is imminent according to Ukrainian, American and Western officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

However, the offensive appears to stretch across the country with explosions heard in major cities including the capital of Kyiv where emergency sirens have been sounding - signaling an attack.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, as he urged “calmness” in an address on Facebook.

“Russia has stricken our infrastructure and our border areas. We have heard explosions...The entire... defense of Ukraine is working...We’re strong. We’re ready for anything.”

Current Death Toll

At least 40 people have been killed during the Russian bombing of the southern Odesa region - that count will very likely go up.

Russian tanks have been seen crossing into Ukraine from Belarus.

Belarus has allowed Russia to pass through and station a significant number of troops and tanks near its Ukrainian border in recent weeks.

Putin warned that anyone or any country that tries to intervene will face “fast” consequences.”

President Biden Reacts

President Joe Biden (Source: POOL via CNN)

President Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine and promised that the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.

The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

The president said he planned to speak later today after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced Thursday.

Virginia Lawmakers Also Respond

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

U.S. lawmakers are condemning Putin’s invasion, including Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who is the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee.

My statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/zEHADYkV3u — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 24, 2022

He says “What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger also released a statement.

We must be united in condemning Putin’s war, an act of aggression that serves only the irrational self-interest of one man.



In the hours and days ahead, he must feel the sting of unprecedented sanctions from the United States and our partners around the world. (1/4) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) February 24, 2022

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) spoke out this morning.

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia. America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”

Gas Prices Soar

AAA said gas prices could potentially reach $4 in Virginia.

We’re already seeing Russia’s attack impact the cost of gas. Prices at the pump are hitting levels not seen in nearly a decade.

Overnight, the cost per barrel hit $100 and things are expected to get worse.

The nationwide average is now about $3.54 per gallon, while across Virginia it’s $3.41. The Richmond average is $3.39.

Triple-A says it’s not just tension in Europe causing this hike in gas prices.

“There’s a lot of feeling among investors, and a lot of countries out there trying to get their economies back to pre-pandemic,” Triple-A Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

With travel season around the corner, Triple-A says that an increase in demand could push prices even higher.

Cold & Rainy

After three straight springlike afternoons, it’s back to winter with light rain and cold conditions, according to our Andrew Freiden.

Today will be cold with rain in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Final Thought

“It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

