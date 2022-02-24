Musicians, community to hold benefit concert for RPS elementary school music programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Musicians and community members are coming together for a benefit concert for Richmond Public Schools’ elementary programs following the devastating Fox Elementary fire earlier this month.

The concert will be at the Broadberry and feature local musicians NO BS! Brass, Fear of Music and more.

Concert tickets will start at $20, and all proceeds will be donated directly to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase musical instruments for elementary schools.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. on March 5 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

There will also be a kid-focused show at 2:30 p.m. featuring Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler and more. The program is free for kids 12 and under.

Then, on March 4, a concert at The Camel, featuring Honest Debts and the Jared Stout Band, will also donate 100% of ticket proceeds to RPS Elementary School Music Programs.

