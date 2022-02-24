Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Musicians, community to hold benefit concert for RPS elementary school music programs

People at a concert.
People at a concert.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Musicians and community members are coming together for a benefit concert for Richmond Public Schools’ elementary programs following the devastating Fox Elementary fire earlier this month.

The concert will be at the Broadberry and feature local musicians NO BS! Brass, Fear of Music and more.

Concert tickets will start at $20, and all proceeds will be donated directly to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase musical instruments for elementary schools.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. on March 5 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

There will also be a kid-focused show at 2:30 p.m. featuring Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler and more. The program is free for kids 12 and under.

Then, on March 4, a concert at The Camel, featuring Honest Debts and the Jared Stout Band, will also donate 100% of ticket proceeds to RPS Elementary School Music Programs.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
A driver is on the run after a police chase ended in a crash on the Willis Road exit.
Driver on the run after chase on I-95 ends in crash

Latest News

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate decreases to 8.9% | Less than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Chesterfield police search for man accused of trying to steal trailer
Richmond’s School Board is set to miss a deadline to get its budget to city hall causing...
Richmond’s Mayor blasts school board over budget deadline issues