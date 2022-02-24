Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
A driver is on the run after a police chase ended in a crash on the Willis Road exit.
Driver on the run after chase on I-95 ends in crash

Latest News

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate decreases to 8.9% | Less than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’