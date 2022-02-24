Michael Brown found not guilty in killing of stepfather

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County judge has found Michael Brown not guilty by reason of insanity of murder for the killing of his stepfather, Rodney Brown, in 2019.

The judge made the ruling at the end of a bench trial based on several doctors finding evidence that Brown suffered from disassociative amnesia.

Last Thursday was the first day of Michael’s bench trial, which was only supposed to be a motions hearing. That’s when two doctors who evaluated Michael took the stand, and their reports were reviewed at great detail Wednesday.

The first thing to occur was a plea agreement to which Michael pleaded not contest - it was for one of his charges - breaking and entering with intent of larceny. Judge Stacy Moreau found Michael guilty and sentenced him to ten years, suspended due to time already served.

Next came the closing arguments: Commonwealth’s Attorney AJ Dudley argued three doctors who evaluated Michael - two of whom testified - all reached different conclusions.

DSM5 was also referenced multiple times, specifically a page that talks about how Dissociative amnesia should be viewed cautiously during legal matters. Dudley also referenced what he called Michael’s intense planning, referring to notes Michael left when he was on the run.

On the other hand, defense attorney Debbie Caldwell Bono talked about the months of August - November of 2019 and how that is when he began experiencing lost time - where he was not aware of his actions and experienced hallucinations, even times when he was looking at himself in the mirror with a gun to his head, not knowing how he got there.

After the ruling, Caldwell Bono told WDBJ7, “No doubt she made the right decision, that was what Michael needs, go to a mental hospital, learn how to deal with illness. Great, since he’s been on meds, hopefully not in there too long, showed society while on the run that no fear - so many things he could have done, taken out law enforcement officers hiding in attic, wishes no one ill will, so many things he could have done., Not Michael, it was the other guy.”

Dudley said, “Our job was to present that evidence and then sub chapter sanity component - two doctors for different reasons reached similar conclusion. I feel we presented in a thorough manner; that was the number one goal and let the justice system work its way in the best way possible.”

The next step for Michael is an evaluation from the commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services - that report will be given to the court.

Click here for other stories about this case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.