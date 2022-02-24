Healthcare Pros
Left, center lanes closed after car fire on Midlothian Turnpike

The car fire happened just before 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The left and center lanes are closed after a car caught fire Thursday morning on Midlothian Turnpike.

The video shows the fire that happened just before 6:40 a.m. near the Goodwill on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

The fire has since been extinguished, but drivers can expect delays following those lane closures.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

