Left, center lanes closed after car fire on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The left and center lanes are closed after a car caught fire Thursday morning on Midlothian Turnpike.

Scary situation! Car caught on fire right on Midlothian Turnpike as we were going live. Watch as fire crews show up to put the blazes out pic.twitter.com/q8KUdOyRbE — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) February 24, 2022

The video shows the fire that happened just before 6:40 a.m. near the Goodwill on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

Fire extinguished. Expect delays due to left and center lane closures. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/AAE8sc6ss0 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 24, 2022

The fire has since been extinguished, but drivers can expect delays following those lane closures.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.