House and Senate lay out dueling visions for education funding in Virginia

Budget squabbles between the House and Senate are a normal part of business in the Virginia legislature. But debate broke out quickly this year after both chambers released their spending plans for K-12 education, which lay out competing visions on school construction, teacher pay and new “innovation” schools championed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia Democrats claimed the Republican-led House plan would strip schools of funding, while Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, described it as “the largest K-12 budget in Virginia history.” And while some rural localities are applauding the House for its school construction plan, Richmond’s public school district is urging families to advocate for the Senate’s proposal.

Lawmakers still have to reconcile the two plans before they adjourn, meaning the final K-12 budget still has plenty of time to change. But the battle underscores the political divide between both chambers and the diverse range of needs within Virginia’s public school system. It’s true that the House proposal allocates less overall for public education than the Senate spending plan. But it also presents an unconventional mechanism for funding new school construction — a major and long-standing priority for many struggling districts.

“Just like every year, there are parts of the House budget that we like better than the Senate, but there are also parts of the Senate budget that we like better than the House,” said Keith Perrigan, Bristol’s school superintendent and president of the Virginia Coalition of Small and Rural Schools. “But the House school construction recommendation definitely is historic and phenomenal and will help a lot of high-poverty school divisions.”

Getting back to the basics

For many education advocates, though, the construction proposal is overshadowed by more basic differences between the House and Senate education budgets. Both plans represent an increase in K-12 funding compared to previous years, but the Senate budget would allocate roughly $240 million more to schools over the next two years.

Some of the difference traces back to tax policy. The Senate’s plan defers or rejects many Youngkin-backed tax relief proposals, leaving the chamber with roughly $3 billion more in revenue. On the education side, that translates to more per-pupil spending. On average, the Senate plan would provide $7,834 per student total in the first year of the next biennial budget and $7,601 in the second, compared to $7,243 and $7,437 per student in the House proposal.

