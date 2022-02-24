Henrico Police search for individual in connection to attempted carjacking
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they say is involved in an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.
Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for an attempted carjacking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
