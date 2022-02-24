Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico Police search for individual in connection to attempted carjacking

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they say is involved in an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for an attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
A driver is on the run after a police chase ended in a crash on the Willis Road exit.
Driver on the run after chase on I-95 ends in crash

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden: Putin ‘will bear the consequences’ of new sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia, adviser says
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks
All Virginia ABC stores will go back to normal operating hours starting March 1.
All Virginia ABC stores return to normal operating hours
RPS and William Fox leadership will meet with families Thursday night to discuss next steps
RPS, William Fox leadership to discuss next steps during virtual meeting