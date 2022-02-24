Henrico Police search for individual in connection to attempted carjacking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they say is involved in an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.

Do you recognize me? Henrico Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred on 2/22/22 around 4 pm in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Have information? Call Det. Bartol at 804-501-4865. pic.twitter.com/5BXyCjbFkm — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 24, 2022

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for an attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

