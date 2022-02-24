Healthcare Pros
Gov. Youngkin, other Virginia lawmakers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia lawmakers have reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine overnight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. lawmakers are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine overnight.

This morning on Twitter, Governor Glenn Youngkin says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens.

Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Turning to Virginia lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who is the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued also responded.

Warner says in part, “What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

Senator Tim Kaine who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) released the following statement:

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia. America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”

Finally, Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger says we must be united in condemning Putin’s war and act of aggression that serves only the irrational self-interest of one man.

