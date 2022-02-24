Driver on the run after chase on I-95 ends in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is still on the run after a police chase on I-95 ended in a crash.

Officers tried to pull the driver over for speeding and reckless driving Thursday night. When that person didn’t stop, officers chased the vehicle to the Willis Road exit.

The driver got off the interstate, but then crashed into another vehicle at the end of the exit before running off.

No one was hurt in the crash. Police also do not have any suspect information at this point.

