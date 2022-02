CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who is accused of trying to steal a trailer.

Officials said the attempted theft happened in the 15000 block of Cosby Road.

Anyone with information can call the police.

Know who this is? This would be thief attempted to steal a trailer in the 15000 block of Cosby Road. The suspect is a white male 40-50 years old with a goatee If you have any info let @CCPDVa or @CrimeSolversCCH know.@LtDonStory @8NEWS @wtvr @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ldnrMZZR1n — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) February 24, 2022

