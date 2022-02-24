Central Va. tourism booms while state’s post-pandemic tourism lags behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pandemic protocols are rolling back, mask mandates are easing, and festivals and events are making a triumphant return to central Virginia. According to Richmond Region Tourism, the pandemic is not over by any means, but it hasn’t stopped local tourism from rebounding at record levels.

The company’s president Jack Berry says business hasn’t just returned to normal over the past seven months; it’s been booming like never before.

“Yes! And it’s been quite a ride the past 24 months,” Richmond Regin Tourism President Jack Berry said. “This past July was the best July we’ve ever had, which is unheard of during the pandemic. August, September, October, November, December, January, each was a record month.”

According to the latest market trends from Richmond Region Tourism, hotel occupancy and revenue per room bottomed out in 2020. Since July, hotel occupancy and the revenue per available room (RevPAR) are outpacing records set back in 2019.

This past December, hotel occupancy in Richmond was 59.7%. That’s up from 41.9% in 2020 and 51.9% in 2019. Last December also saw RevPAR reach an average of $56.38 compared to $29.49 in 2020 and $45.59 in 2019.

Berry says much of that trend has to do with Central Virginia’s sports scene.

“We have recovered not with business travel because that’s not returned... but we have sports tourism, family and friends, and the leisure travelers are coming in record numbers,” Berry said.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels General Manager Ben Rothrock says the franchise also saw an increase in game attendance starting last summer.

“In terms of attendance, we were able to ramp up closer to the middle of June, and we were back up to 100%, and we are riding that momentum into 2022,” Rothrock said.

But Berry says the area’s tourism boom has been in a bubble. The Commonwealth as a whole has not been enjoying the same economic boom. Other areas of the state are still lagging behind central Virginia in terms of hotel occupancy and revenue.

“It’s somewhat of a central Virginia phenomenon,” Berry said. “You can’t say this about other destinations nationwide or worldwide. Travel is coming back slowly.”

Berry says Richmond has benefitted from its sports scene, but areas like Northern Virginia rely more on business travel and meetings, which has not rebounded since the pandemic began. Berry says business travel has also not returned for Richmond, but he expects that change soon.

“When that comes back, we’ll have an even higher record of travel,” Berry said. “Over the last five years, Richmond got cool...everybody is coming to see us.”

But Berry says the central Virginia uptick in tourism shouldn’t be a reason to drop our guard safety-wise.

“Of course, the pandemic is not over,” Berry said. “Hopefully, now things are really simmering down, and we want to be safe, but very, very welcoming for our tourists.”

