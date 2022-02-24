Healthcare Pros
All Virginia ABC stores return to normal operating hours

All Virginia ABC stores will go back to normal operating hours starting March 1.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting March 1, all Virginia ABC stores will return to normal operating hours.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says all stores will open by 10:00 a.m. every day, apart from some stores which regularly open later on Sundays. Store closing times will remain the same, and vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

ABC says it will continue to monitor information regarding COVID-19. Future decisions related to ABC store operations will be made based on the best information available to ABC and implemented on a case-by-case basis.

