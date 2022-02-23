Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain, then a dry and near-record warm afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near record warmth today after some early morning rain. Then a sharp cooldown Tomorrow. Expect several rounds of rain over the next few days.

Wednesday: Morning rain likely. Partly sunny this afternoon, with a near-record high in the low 70s. Today’s record is 75°. (AM Rain Chance: 90%) Around 1/4″ rain expected.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. Light rain likely at any point. Lows near 40, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 870%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible in the morning, especially along the NC state line. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

