Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Va. Senate kills GOP push to let voters self-impose photo ID rule

Voters arrive at the Agricultural Service Center in Buckingham, Va., Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters arrive at the Agricultural Service Center in Buckingham, Va., Nov. 3, 2020.(Parker Michels-Boyce, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A proposal to let Virginia voters self-impose photo ID rules for their own ballot failed in the state Senate Tuesday along with every other Republican effort to reinstate mandatory photo ID in state elections.

In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, the nine Democrats on the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee repeatedly overruled six Republicans to kill the first batch of GOP-sponsored voting bills coming over from the House of Delegates.

In addition to blocking several photo ID bills, the committee defeated efforts to cut the early voting window from 45 days to 14 days, repeal the same-day voter registration system set to be implemented this year and ban absentee drop boxes.

As a result of those votes, all bills to bring back photo ID, a policy priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are dead for the year. Though most Virginia voters still show a photo ID before casting their ballot, Democrats changed the law in 2020 to allow voters without ID to sign a form affirming their identity.

That includes the unconventional approach suggested by Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, who said she filed her bill creating an opt-in photo ID system in response to an elderly constituent concerned about identity theft who “wanted to ensure that every time they were asked to purchase anything or vote that they would have to show a photo ID.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Understanding your student loans
The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (Source: AP Photo/Mark...
Chesterfield County leaders discuss proposal that would increase water, wastewater utility rates
Robert Carter III
News to Know for Feb. 23: 1-year-old missing; Richmond opioid crisis; Morning rain transitions to sun
The school board meeting will be held at John Marshall High School starting at 6:00 p.m.
Richmond School leaders talk Fox Elementary, school budget during board meeting