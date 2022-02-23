Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA researchers study postpartum depression, focus on early detection

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of researchers with the University of Virginia is working to further understand postpartum depression.

Roughly 1.1 million mothers participated in the “After Childbirth Survey” supported by the Flo app, which helps women track their menstrual cycle. The data set was provided to Doctor Jennifer Payne, who serves as the senior author on the UVA study.

They’re finding first-time moms, those younger than 25, and moms of twins are at the highest risk of postpartum depression.

Dr. Payne is an expert in reproductive psychiatry. She says children of depressed mothers have slower language development and lower IQs.

“We think the hormonal changes that women undergo during delivery and the immediate postpartum time period trigger postpartum depression in some susceptible women,” Dr. Payne said.

She says screening is important and early intervention can prevent negative outcomes for mothers and their children.

The percentage of women experiencing and reporting postpartum depression symptoms was highest among 18- to 24-year-olds, at 10%. The rate of postpartum depression dropped as age increased, dropping to 6.5% for 35- to 39-year-olds. 6.9% of women 40 years and older experienced symptoms.

Across every surveyed age group, postpartum depression was lower among women who had previously birthed children compared with first-time mothers.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
Latina and Lavasia Townes
Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Trailblazing filmmaker Oscar Micheaux is featured in an exhibition at the new Academy Museum of...
Filmmaker with Roanoke ties featured in new motion picture museum
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty in killing of stepfather
Michael Brown Found Not Guilty of Killing Stepfather
Michael Brown Found Not Guilty of Killing Stepfather
PennLine Enterprises from Pennsylvania donated services to help with cleanup efforts at...
Roughly 30% of Woodland Cemetery left to clean up