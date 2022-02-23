Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘This is spiritual’: Community supports Richmond doula studying to be a midwife

Nikiya Ellis has spent five years, supporting families, helping welcome 100 children into the...
Nikiya Ellis has spent five years, supporting families, helping welcome 100 children into the world as a doula. She is now in the next part of her journey as a birth worker, training to be a midwife.(NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nikiya Ellis has spent five years supporting families, helping welcome 100 children into the world as a doula. She is now training to be a midwife in the next part of her journey as a birth worker.

“I know that I can only be a drop in the ocean, but my goal is to offer a different perspective to birth,” said Ellis. “We know that home birth can be safe; I would be a CPM - a certified practicing midwife. So, it would be in-home or a birthing center.”

Ellis is the founder of The Diverse Doula Pregnancy Services and helps train other doulas in Central Virginia. As a midwife, she will perform the duties of an OB, such as prenatal visits, monitoring the parent, postpartum care, wellness exams, and prescribing contraceptives. She is focusing solely on home births and will not perform surgery or receive babies, as it is known in midwifery, in a hospital.

“Midwives take a lot of time with their families; it is more about a holistic approach,” she said. “We want to know what she ate, who is coming over, who is going to be there, who is the support team.”

There is a long history of midwifery and home births in the Black community, especially when hospitals refused to help Black patients. Midwifery was passed down through generations, and Ellis is walking a path once traveled by grand midwives like Anna B. Turner of Waverly, Virginia.

Black History Month: Honoring the work of a Virginia midwife named a ‘town hero’

“To walk in the footsteps of people like [Anna B. Turner], knowing that they paved the way, and they worked so hard, and they were pushed out of the space, and that’s why I say it is spiritual. I want to make sure I make the ancestors proud as well,” said Ellis.

Finishing school and becoming a midwife will allow Ellis to open the door for other aspiring midwives.

“There are no homebirth midwives who are women of color here in Richmond, Virginia,” she said.

Ellis says there are barriers for women of color who want to become midwives, such as the cost and time it takes to go back to school and finding a teacher known as a preceptor who will invest in ensuring a student meets all requirements certification.

“It is a huge disparity, and there are probably a thousand reasons I could state that has caused it, but racism is one of the biggest ones. There is not a lack of women who want to be midwives, but there is a lack of midwives who will train these Black midwives.”

Ellis is thankful for her mentor and preceptor in Richmond and hopes to make a change. She has been attending births as a student midwife, helping her get ahead as she continues school.

“It feels good to be on this journey and to know I will be able to provide this care, but I know I can’t do this alone. So, I am hoping that other Black students who want to become midwives will get into this space. Once I get in this, and I am working, maybe I can precept [teach] a woman of color who wants to get into this space.”

Ellis is enrolled in a self-paced program, hoping to complete school in two years. The community has been standing behind Ellis as she raises more than $30,000 needed for tuition and other fees.

“Some people are rooting [for me] to the point where it is like, you are doing this for all of us. You are doing this for me, so I feel a connection to the work you’re trying to do. That is major; that is so powerful,” she explained.

GOFUNDME: Birth Anew. My Journey to Midwifery

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Robert Carter III
‘He had a heart for mankind’: Virginia’s Robert Carter III and his “Deed of Gift” freed more than 500 enslaved people
Robert Carter III's 'Deed of Gift' freed enslaved African Americans
Robert Carter III's 'Deed of Gift' freed enslaved African Americans
The goal is to have the expungements approved and completed by the 2019 anniversary of the...
City marks 62 years since Richmond 34 marched to downtown
Tim Reid
Actor Tim Reid set to launch streaming platform celebrating Black creators