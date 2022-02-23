Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to shooting at an occupied vehicle

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Saturday night.

At 8:06 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Stubbs Bridge Road and Woolfolk Road for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies learned that an argument had occurred at a residence on Woolfolk Road between several people.

Two individuals left the residence in a vehicle and noticed someone following them. Then, the suspect started shooting towards the occupied vehicle striking it.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the shooting.

Brian Simpson, 46, was arrested at his home without incident. Deputies were able to recover the gun at the scene.

Simpson was charged with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was taken to the Magistrate and released on a personal bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.