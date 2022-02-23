Healthcare Pros
Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to shooting at an occupied vehicle

Brian Simpson
Brian Simpson(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Saturday night.

At 8:06 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Stubbs Bridge Road and Woolfolk Road for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies learned that an argument had occurred at a residence on Woolfolk Road between several people.

Two individuals left the residence in a vehicle and noticed someone following them. Then, the suspect started shooting towards the occupied vehicle striking it.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the shooting.

Brian Simpson, 46, was arrested at his home without incident. Deputies were able to recover the gun at the scene.

Simpson was charged with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was taken to the Magistrate and released on a personal bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

