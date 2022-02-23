Sheriff’s office: New inmate’s full body scan reveals suspected drugs inside abdominal area

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new Chesterfield County inmate was charged after the sheriff’s office said suspected drugs were found inside his abdominal area.

John J. Andrews Jr., of Petersburg, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Chesterfield Jail on three felony probation charges out of Brunswick County.

As with all new inmates, the sheriff’s office said it conducted a full-body scan, “which revealed a cylinder-shaped object in his abdominal area. Andrews later produced the object which consisted of two bags containing the suspected drugs.”

Since the scanner was installed in 2019, the sheriff’s office said that it had found numerous smuggling cases.

“The investment in this scanner immediately resulted in a safer environment for not only our deputies but also the inmates. We have always worked hard to provide a safe, secure, and drug-free jail, but with the addition of this tool, we have been even more successful. Now, with the flooding of fentanyl into our communities, we have to be even more vigilant knowing how fatal that can be,” Sheriff Karl Leonard said in a release.

Andrews is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

