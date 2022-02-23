Healthcare Pros
Roughly 30% of Woodland Cemetery left to clean up

PennLine Enterprises from Pennsylvania donated services to help with cleanup efforts at Woodland Cemetery.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After years of cleanup efforts in Henrico’s Woodland Cemetery, there is an end in sight!

According to the Woodland Restoration Foundation, there’s still about 30% of the cemetery left to clean up, but a donation from a tree company this week is making a difference, especially when it comes to the big stuff.

“When you got branches hanging over the road it’s a bit foreboding,” said John Shuck a volunteer coordinator with the cemetery. “When you get rid of that it opens it up and makes it nicer for families to come out here take a look at what’s going on.”

Penn Line Enterprises, a tree service company from Pennsylvania, donated its services this week to help clean up the historic Woodland Cemetery.

“It’s just great to see some of the stuff that’s been bothering us come down finally,” Shuck said.

These cleanup efforts have been a work in progress for years with some grave markers not being accessed in decades.

“Probably been, I don’t know, 50 years,” Shuck said.

It is why the Woodland Restoration Foundation is sharing the news about the cleanup this week, in hopes of helping families find answers.

“We record all the grave markers we find online,” Shuck said. “We’ve got GPS coordinates for most of them. If a family member is looking for somebody, and we’ve found it, we can look it up and find where it is.”

However, the non-profit is also hoping for help from the public in tracking down families of the deceased, like Martha Pryor Anderson who is believed to be buried in the cemetery.

“Says she was the poet laureate of Harlem,” Shuck said. “Was born here in Richmond, moved to New York in 1937 after her first husband died, but then when she died - she was over 100 when she died - they brought her back her.”

Shuck said the obituary, listed in the Richmond Times Dispatch, showed Anderson was buried in Woodland Cemetery, but they have not found her grave marker yet.

It is yet another reason why restoring the cemetery is so important.

“We’re going to turn the chapel here into a museum is what we want to do,” Shuck said. “We want to build an education center here, just to let people know who is here at the cemetery. We keep finding more and more about who’s here.”

