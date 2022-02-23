Rockwood Vaccination Center closing in Chesterfield
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Rockwood Vaccination Center on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield is closing down for good this weekend.
The last day for shots will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The health district says this is due to a decline in demand as the vaccine is more widely available.
