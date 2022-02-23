Rockwood Vaccination Center closing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Rockwood Vaccination Center on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield is closing down for good this weekend.

The last day for shots will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health district says this is due to a decline in demand as the vaccine is more widely available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.