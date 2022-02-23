Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rockwood Vaccination Center closing in Chesterfield

Vaccine generic image
Vaccine generic image(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Rockwood Vaccination Center on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield is closing down for good this weekend.

The last day for shots will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health district says this is due to a decline in demand as the vaccine is more widely available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate slightly increases to 9.6% | Less than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
FILE
UVA Health calls for participants in COVID-19 medication study
The University of Richmond will no longer require universal masking at all indoor locations,...
University of Richmond no longer requiring universal masking indoors