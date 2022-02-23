Richmond Public Schools facing potential $19.5 million budget deficit

Healthcare Pros
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is facing a $19.5 million dollar deficit, and some tough decisions right now about how to move forward with a budget.

“We would need to cut another $12 million out of our budget,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.

Here’s the basic math. The upcoming RPS budget was already in the negative for $7 million. And a proposed budget at the state house level, could chop another $12.5 million.

“To push back against the houses cut to the at risk add on which is special money for school divisions like Richmond who serve a large percentage of children growing up in poverty,” said Kamras.

Tuesday, Superintendent Kamras joined United States Senator Tim Kaine at George Wythe High School to talk about a variety of issues including school modernization and funding.

“And they’re competing priorities and we’re not talking about the only two too. There may not be one as dramatic as Wythe or Fox but I’m sure there are other needs around the city too,” said Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

The House version of the state budget allocates money to start-up grants for college partnership laboratory schools. That money is coming from the at-risk add-on program, which supports RPS.

The superintendent is now calling on state lawmakers to fight the House budget. And so are parents who are now organizing a march this weekend.

“Now we need to come all together. You have south side community, north side, east side, west side all come together as one and make a change,” said Tisha Erby, RPS Parent.

The Senate version of the state budget would actually give RPS $2 million in extra funding to offset the original $7 million deficit.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Kamras says a contract for the design of a new George Wythe High School is ready to go, as soon as the city and school board resolve funding differences.

He also says construction of a Fox Elementary School should be fully covered by insurance. Kamras said the original $14 million estimate was based of assessed value which is different from replacement value.

“We need these because our buildings are aging. We need these because our students deserve better,” said Becca Duval, RPS Parent.

Last night, Richmond School Board shot down the proposed budget. The mayor’s budget, which includes schools, is due March 4. A final state budget is expected March 8.

