Police search for suspect in connection to Lowe’s burglaries hours apart

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in two Lowe’s Home Improvement burglaries just hours apart.

Police say on Feb. 6 at around 11:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broad Street for the report of a burglary. An employee told police that the business was closed and that an individual was seen on camera at 10:08 p.m. stealing items from the store. The suspect then fled on foot with several items.

The next day at 4:55 a.m., the same suspect returned to the closed business and stole more items. The suspect again fled on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing brown coveralls, and a dark-colored knit hat with white or light-colored designs on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

