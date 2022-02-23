Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a 1-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her mother.

Police are searching for Latina Townes, 39, who they say is wanted for abducting her daughter, Lavasia Townes.

Authorities say Lavasia was last seen on Feb. 12 with her mother and hasn’t been seen since.

Latina is known to Bainbridge Street, Broad Rock Boulevard, Hull Street and the Midlothian Turnpike corridor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes, Youth & Family Crimes Unit at (804) 646-6764 or (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

