One person displaced after house fire in Hanover

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire that left one person displaced in Hanover.

Crews responded to the 6300 block of Lereve Circle for the report of heavy smoke coming from the outside of the second floor of a home.

Once on scene, crews were able to evacuate all occupants from the home. One man was treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Investigators say there were no additional injuries reported, but the Red Cross has been contacted to assist one displaced adult.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

