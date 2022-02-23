One person displaced after house fire in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire that left one person displaced in Hanover.

An aggressive fire attack by Laurel Meadow Engine 417's crew extinguished the fire and a quick search by Ashcake Truck 413's crew ensured all occupants were out. One adult male patient evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation. The fire is under control. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) February 23, 2022

Crews responded to the 6300 block of Lereve Circle for the report of heavy smoke coming from the outside of the second floor of a home.

Once on scene, crews were able to evacuate all occupants from the home. One man was treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Investigators say there were no additional injuries reported, but the Red Cross has been contacted to assist one displaced adult.

