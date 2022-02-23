News to Know for Feb. 23: 1-year-old missing; Richmond opioid crisis; Morning rain transitions to sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 75 years before slavery was abolished in the United States, one Virginia man’s proclamation would gradually free what would become more than 500 slaves in his lifetime, and in death. Find out who that man is by taking a look at top headlines!

Richmond 1-year-old Missing

Right now, Richmond Police are asking for your help in finding a one-year-old they believe was taken by her mother.

Police say Lavasia Townes was last seen with her mother Latina Townes, 39, on Feb. 12 - but there’s been no sign of them since.

Townes is known to frequent the Bainbridge Street, Broad Rock Boulevard, Hull Street, and the Midlothian Turnpike corridor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

RPS Talks Fox Elementary, school budget

The race is on to get students from Fox Elementary back in the classrooms.

The Richmond School Board voted unanimously to spend $500,000 on renovations for a temporary location.

Since the fire Jason Kamras has been touting Clarks Spring Elementary as the board’s best option.

“We have full control over it, and it is already insured and has all the necessary things that we would need that other locations do not have,” Kamras said. “While it is not cosmetically appealing today, I think that could be very quickly remedied.”

St. Gertrude has also been floated around as an idea, but Kmaras says it has problems of its own; namely, the bathrooms are outfitted for high school students, the school is not ADA compliant, and the school has a boiler in need of replacement.

As for the future of Fox Elementary, Kamras says Insurance money may cover the cost of the building.

So far, more than $150,000 has been raised to help the school. That’s on top of another $115,000 in corporate donations.

Also at that meeting, RPS leaders struck down the superintendent’s budget proposal.

However, RPS is still planning on raising pay by five percent. The district is also looking to increase funding for mental health support by $250,000.

The next meeting to approve the FY-2022-23 budget has been scheduled for Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. A location for that meeting has not been decided.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemies. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard.”

A 5-year-old girl has died following a utility terrain vehicle accident in Disputanta on Monday.

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

Officers said the UTV was traveling on the residence’s driveway when it veered off the left side, striking a ditch line. The child, who was the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

The community of Prince George was still in shock Tuesday afternoon after the tragic loss of life.

Botts said the Prince George Wrestling Association is looking to help the family as much as possible and have already started a GoFundMe for the family. He says this weekend, at a wrestling championship in Doswell, they will be wearing shirts in honor of the little girl.

Richmond City Council Addresses Opioids

Tuesday, a committee green-lighted the first step to declare opioid drug overdose deaths a public health crisis.

City Council is preparing to declare opioid overdoses a public health crisis.

The health department says deadly overdoses have soared 150% in recent years.

That’s one reason why it plans to launch the Metro-Richmond Spike Alert.

That will let people know about overdose issues and resources.

City Council is set to vote on the health crisis declaration on Monday.

‘He had a heart for mankind’

Robert Carter the third filed something called a “Deed of Gift " in the Northern Neck.

Robert Carter III (Virginia Museum of History and Culture)

The deed would ultimately free his enslaved workers.

It’s a legacy many don’t know about... but that’s something descendants on both sides hope to change.

Kathy Schuder has studied Carter’s work for years. She is executive director of the Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society, which has worked tirelessly to uncover Carter’s legacy, one that looms over the now 76-acre Nomini Hall plantation today. It was more than 1,000 acres when Carter inherited it in the 1700s.

“He kind of flew under the radar,” said Schuder, during an interview in a meticulously decorated carriage house on-site. “He said some things here and there that we know of, but he wasn’t someone who went out and shouted about his views.”

The Northern Neck Historical society holds an annual commemoration of Robert Carter’s deed of gift.

For more information on that or the Nomini Hall Slave Legacy Project that helps possible descendants of freed slaves.

Morning Rain Transitions To Sun

When you’re heading out this morning, bring the umbrella - however it’s going to be very warm for February.

Starting this afternoon, we will see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“There is always light. If only we were brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” --- Amanda Gorman

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.