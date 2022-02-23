Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS has identified the man found dead near a brush fire on Feb. 21.

Around 5 p.m., crews responded to Happy Hill Road for the report of a brush fire.

Crews found that the brush fire extended to a vehicle at the scene. While putting out the fire, crews found a man dead near the fire.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Jesse Dean Garman. The Medical Examiner determined that he died of “thermal injuries.”

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental.

