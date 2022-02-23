Healthcare Pros
Man found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield identified

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS has identified the man found dead near a brush fire on Feb. 21.

Around 5 p.m., crews responded to Happy Hill Road for the report of a brush fire.

Crews found that the brush fire extended to a vehicle at the scene. While putting out the fire, crews found a man dead near the fire.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Jesse Dean Garman. The Medical Examiner determined that he died of “thermal injuries.”

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

