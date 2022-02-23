Healthcare Pros
Lineup announced for 2022 Friday Cheers concert series

The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.
The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.(Venture Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.

The concert series is going into its 37th season and is held along the James River.

The series kicks off on May 6 at Brown’s Island with advance tickets for only $10 and $15 at the door.

“We are thrilled to be back on beautiful Brown’s Island for the 37th year of Friday Cheers! This concert series has been a staple of the Richmond music scene for so many years, and 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best yet,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond.

Here is a look at the lineup:

  • May 6 – Japanese Breakfast 8 p.m. with Abby Huston 6:30 p.m.
  • May 13 – Cory Wong 8 p.m. with Pharaoh Sistare 6:30 p.m.
  • May 27 – RVA Music Night: Matthew E. White 8:30 p.m., Benét 7:30 p.m., and The Last Real Circus 6:15 p.m.
  • June 3 – Bombino 8 p.m. with Pachyman 6:30 p.m.
  • June 10 – Goth Babe 8 p.m. with Kenneka Cook 6:30 p.m.
  • June 17 – Cory Henry 8 p.m. with Shormey 6:30 p.m.
  • June 24 – 49 Winchester 8 p.m. with Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now online.

