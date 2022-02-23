Justice for Khaleesi Facebook group demanding more answers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A group called Justice for Khaleesi believes a missing Augusta County three year old is the victim of human trafficking. County investigators believe Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead.

The group is accusing Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith of hiding information from the community and not doing enough to find the victim. The investigation is ongoing with no new public leads on where the sheriff plans to look for her body.

“Ever since I heard about this story, I can’t sleep at night. She deserves to be found and the people who have harmed her need to be brought to justice. A three year old does not have a voice and we have to be her voice and we have to stick together,” Justice for Khaleesi group member Erin Landes said.

The group is asking the US Department of Justice and the FBI to step in and handle the case.

Officials say Candi Royer and Travis Brown are responsible for the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. She was in their custody in the months before her disappearance.

“Our main concern is Khaleesi, it’s not the sheriff, it’s not anyone else. Just this three year old little girl, who is innocent and these two still need to be held accountable and we need a higher power enforcement come in to be there for her,” Justice for Khaleesi group member Crystal Riddle said.

Amina Matheny-Willard, an attorney, dropped off documents that have evidence tying a member of the sheriff’s department to the house where Khaleesi was last seen alive.

“I’m an attorney. I’m also a mother. So the reason this case is disturbing, a three year old child is missing,” Matheny-Willard said.

Sheriff Donald Smith says there is no cover up.

“I can tell you that there is absolutely no cover up from the sheriff’s office, that the state police and the FBI have been involved in this case since it first was opened by this office,” Sheriff Smith said.

He says he would welcome any additional help the agencies want to provide, he is working with Augusta’s Commonwealth Attorney to bring additional charges against the two.

Royer and Brown were extradited from Pennsylvania back to Virginia and are in custody. They will face a grand jury at the end of March.

