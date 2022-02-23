Henrico supervisors approve one-time real estate tax credit

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico is the first locality in Virginia to refund real estate taxes to property owners.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to give property owners a one-time credit on their real estate taxes.

It’s called the “2+2″ plan. County leaders said it was proposed due to what is going on with inflation and its impact on families.

The county will determine the amount based on Feb. 1, 2022, assessment numbers. Letters are expected to be sent to homeowners and commercial business owners starting in February.

