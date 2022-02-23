Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

HCA Virginia Hospitals set to host registered nurse hiring event

The hiring event will be Feb. 24 from 5:00 - 7:30 p,m. at the Boathouse Sunday Park
The hiring event will be Feb. 24 from 5:00 - 7:30 p,m. at the Boathouse Sunday Park(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a new job, you are in luck! HCA Virginia Hospitals will be hosting a hiring event Thursday for registered nurses.

The event will be from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Sunday Park on Millridge Parkway in Midlothian.

Those who attend will be able to speak with staff from Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, and Henrico Doctor’s Hospitals.

There will be on-the-spot offers and up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses at this event.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Brian Simpson
Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to shooting at an occupied vehicle
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist
One person displaced after house fire in Hanover
Bon Secours broke ground on its new medical office building on Tuesday.
Bon Secours breaks ground on new medical office in Richmond
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Understanding your student loans