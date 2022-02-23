HCA Virginia Hospitals set to host registered nurse hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a new job, you are in luck! HCA Virginia Hospitals will be hosting a hiring event Thursday for registered nurses.

The event will be from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Sunday Park on Millridge Parkway in Midlothian.

Those who attend will be able to speak with staff from Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, and Henrico Doctor’s Hospitals.

There will be on-the-spot offers and up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses at this event.

