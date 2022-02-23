Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin signs tax conformity bill, election reform legislation

On Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin signed a tax conformity bill that was a part of his Day One Game...
On Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin signed a tax conformity bill that was a part of his Day One Game Plan, and legislation that would improve Virginia elections (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a tax conformity bill that was a part of his Day One game plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office said that HB 971 would conform Virginia’s tax code to the federal Internal Revenue Code in part to grant Virginia businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic significant tax relief.

This bill would save Virginia individuals and business taxpayers $201 million in taxes.

Gov. Youngkin issued a statement regarding the signage of this bill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most difficult times for Virginians since the Great Depression. The federal government and the General Assembly came together to offer aid programs designed to keep businesses open and workers employed. While the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rearview mirror, many businesses are still struggling from the effects of unnecessary, forced economic shutdowns. This bill ensures programs designed to aid businesses don’t transform into tax liabilities that hinder Virginia’s economic recovery.”

Gov. Youngkin also signed bills that would improve Virginia’s election processes. HB 55, requires the State Registrar of Vital Records to submit to the Department of Elections a weekly list of decedents rather than monthly as previously required.

This bill ensures Virginia’s voter rolls are as up-to-date as possible when issuing mail-in ballots and when heading into election day.

HB 195 improves local elections by allowing the Department of Elections to issue a waiver and establish a polling place that does not meet the current location requirements that a polling place must be within a precinct or within one mile of a precinct’s borders - helping rural localities with limited public building options to hold elections.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

The hiring event will be Feb. 24 from 5:00 - 7:30 p,m. at the Boathouse Sunday Park
HCA Virginia Hospitals set to host registered nurse hiring event
Brian Simpson
Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to shooting at an occupied vehicle
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist
One person displaced after house fire in Hanover
Bon Secours broke ground on its new medical office building on Tuesday.
Bon Secours breaks ground on new medical office in Richmond