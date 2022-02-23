Gov. Youngkin signs tax conformity bill, election reform legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a tax conformity bill that was a part of his Day One game plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office said that HB 971 would conform Virginia’s tax code to the federal Internal Revenue Code in part to grant Virginia businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic significant tax relief.

This bill would save Virginia individuals and business taxpayers $201 million in taxes.

Gov. Youngkin issued a statement regarding the signage of this bill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most difficult times for Virginians since the Great Depression. The federal government and the General Assembly came together to offer aid programs designed to keep businesses open and workers employed. While the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rearview mirror, many businesses are still struggling from the effects of unnecessary, forced economic shutdowns. This bill ensures programs designed to aid businesses don’t transform into tax liabilities that hinder Virginia’s economic recovery.”

Gov. Youngkin also signed bills that would improve Virginia’s election processes. HB 55, requires the State Registrar of Vital Records to submit to the Department of Elections a weekly list of decedents rather than monthly as previously required.

This bill ensures Virginia’s voter rolls are as up-to-date as possible when issuing mail-in ballots and when heading into election day.

HB 195 improves local elections by allowing the Department of Elections to issue a waiver and establish a polling place that does not meet the current location requirements that a polling place must be within a precinct or within one mile of a precinct’s borders - helping rural localities with limited public building options to hold elections.

