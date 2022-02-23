Gov. Youngkin announces Amazon to create 500 new jobs in Augusta County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon will launch a new one-million-square-foot non-sortable fulfillment center in Augusta County.

The governor’s office said in a release that the facility in Fisherville would be responsible for picking, packing, and shipping bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2023 and would add 500 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 30,000 full-and part-time employees in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the new facility.

“Jump starting the economy is a top priority for my Administration, and we celebrate the 500 new jobs in Augusta County and a strengthened partnership with Amazon,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s exceptional infrastructure, competitive business costs, and long-term commitment that I’ve made to make sure we are developing talent and training workers to make Virginia the best state for business.”

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. The company now has more than 30 fulfillment and sorting centers, and delivery stations in the Commonwealth.

