Chesterfield County leaders discuss proposal that would increase water, wastewater utility rates
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents could soon be paying more for water and wastewater.
On Wednesday, the county’s board of supervisors is set to bring up a proposal that would increase those utility rates.
According to agenda documents, the average resident would see an increase of about $1.54 a month.
However, this is not final. Next month, the board plans to discuss holding a public hearing about the proposal.
The meeting will be in-person and live-streamed on YouTube.
To submit comments, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.