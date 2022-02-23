Chesterfield County leaders discuss proposal that would increase water, wastewater utility rates

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents could soon be paying more for water and wastewater.

On Wednesday, the county’s board of supervisors is set to bring up a proposal that would increase those utility rates.

According to agenda documents, the average resident would see an increase of about $1.54 a month.

However, this is not final. Next month, the board plans to discuss holding a public hearing about the proposal.

The meeting will be in-person and live-streamed on YouTube.

To submit comments, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.