Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield County leaders discuss proposal that would increase water, wastewater utility rates

The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (Source: AP Photo/Mark...
The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents could soon be paying more for water and wastewater.

On Wednesday, the county’s board of supervisors is set to bring up a proposal that would increase those utility rates.

According to agenda documents, the average resident would see an increase of about $1.54 a month.

However, this is not final. Next month, the board plans to discuss holding a public hearing about the proposal.

The meeting will be in-person and live-streamed on YouTube.

To submit comments, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield
Larry Edwards is a tax preparer at Tax Center off West Broad Street near Libbie Hill. He says...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Understanding your student loans
Robert Carter III
News to Know for Feb. 23: 1-year-old missing; Richmond opioid crisis; Morning rain transitions to sun
The school board meeting will be held at John Marshall High School starting at 6:00 p.m.
Richmond School leaders talk Fox Elementary, school budget during board meeting
Latina and Lavasia Townes
Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter