Application deadline extended for Richmond’s Triple A Business Assistance Program

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The application deadline for Richmond’s Triple A Business Assistance Program for small businesses has been extended.

Businesses interested in applying now have until Feb. 28 to complete the application.

Slots are limited, and a committee will select the participants.

Businesses also no longer have to be registered with the Office of Minority Business Development to be eligible.

