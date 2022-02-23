Application deadline extended for Richmond’s Triple A Business Assistance Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The application deadline for Richmond’s Triple A Business Assistance Program for small businesses has been extended.

Businesses interested in applying now have until Feb. 28 to complete the application.

Slots are limited, and a committee will select the participants.

Businesses also no longer have to be registered with the Office of Minority Business Development to be eligible.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.