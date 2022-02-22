Healthcare Pros
A woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over the weekend identified

22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police have identified a woman who was killed in a car crash on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Beulah Road around 8:50 a.m. when a 2009 Dodge Charger traveling eastbound veered off-road and crashed into a tree.

Sarah L. Ingram, 19, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

The driver of the Charger was identified as 22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon. He has been arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.

Llerena Leon is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The deceased’s name is being withheld while the next of kin are informed.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

